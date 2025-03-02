Aston-Reese notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 Stadium Series win over the Red Wings.

Aston-Reese has three helpers over his last five games, which is great compared to the 22-game point drought that preceded this stretch. The 30-year-old forward is three points shy of the career-best 17 he had in 2018-19 with the Penguins. He's earned four goals, 10 assists, 75 shots on net, 137 hits and 42 blocked shots while filling a bottom-six role over 59 appearances in 2024-25.