Aston-Reese (upper body) agreed to terms on a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with Columbus on Monday.

Aston-Reese was forced to leave Saturday's matchup with the Blues early due to an upper-body injury but seems to be trending in the right direction. On the year, the 30-year-old center has managed four goals, seven helpers and 56 shots while averaging 13:09 of ice time. With a new deal in hand, Aston-Reese won't have to worry about free agency this offseason.