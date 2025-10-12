Aston-Reese produced an assist and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

Aston-Reese continues to maintain a spot on the fourth line for the Blue Jackets. He could lose some playing time to Yegor Chinakhov throughout the year. The 31-year-old Aston-Reese has an assist, seven hits, two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through two contests and will look to match his 17-point performance from 2024-25, which matched his career high in points.