Aston-Reese will not play Thursday versus the Islanders with an undisclosed injury, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Aston-Reese finishes the season with six goals, 11 assists and 179 hits across 79 contests in 2024-25. Jack Williams will take his place in the lineup.
