Sawchenko signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Sunday.

Sawchenko posted a 4-1-0 record with a 2.12 GAA and a .924 save percentage in six regular-season appearances for AHL Abbotsford in 2023-24. He also went 2-4-0 with a 2.96 GAA and an .898 save percentage in six outings during the playoffs with Vancouver's top minor-league affiliate. The 26-year-old netminder will probably spend most, if not all, of 2024-25 in the AHL.