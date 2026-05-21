Sawchenko posted a 16-save shutout in AHL Cleveland's 4-0 win over Toronto in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Sawchenko wasn't particularly busy in this outing. He's now 5-1 over six games this postseason, adding a 1.58 GAA and a .932 save percentage. That's a vast improvement on his 3.05 GAA and .880 save percentage from 29 regular-season contests, in which he went 14-10-3 and failed to record a shutout. With one more win, Cleveland will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.