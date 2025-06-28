Sawchenko signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Saturday.

Sawchenko played seven NHL games with San Jose in 2021-22, going 1-2-1 with a 3.35 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He has bounced around in the minors for the last three seasons, playing for AHL Chicago, Abbotsford and Cleveland. Sawchenko was 10-11-5 with a 3.00 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 27 regular-season appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25. He could see some NHL action next season if Elvis Merzlikins or Jet Greaves suffer an injury.