Blue Jackets' Zach Sawchenko: Put on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sawchenko was placed on waivers by Columbus on Saturday.
Sawchenko had a 3.00 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 27 regular-season outings with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. The 27-year-old is expected to report to Cleveland in the likely event that he clears waivers.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Sawchenko: Inks one-year deal•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Sawchenko: Returns to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Sawchenko: Recalled ahead of Tuesday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Sawchenko: Likely headed to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Sawchenko: Agrees to two-way deal•
-
Canucks' Zach Sawchenko: Lands on waivers•