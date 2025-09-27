default-cbs-image
Sawchenko was placed on waivers by Columbus on Saturday.

Sawchenko had a 3.00 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 27 regular-season outings with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. The 27-year-old is expected to report to Cleveland in the likely event that he clears waivers.

