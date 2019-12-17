Werenski (shoulder) was taken off injured reserve and will be in the lineup against Detroit on Tuesday.

Werenski was originally expected to on the shelf for four weeks but returns after just a little over two. The 22-year-old figures to resume logging over 22 minutes of ice time per game and should retake his spot on the power play as well. With the man advantage, the blueliner notched seven of his 16 points this season and should be a top-end fantasy option moving forward.