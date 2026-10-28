Werenski notched two assists and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Werenski earned multiple points in a game for the first time since his two-assist effort against the Sabres on Opening Night. The defenseman hasn't had a lot of chances to shine yet given the Blue Jackets' light schedule in October. He's still doing well with eight assists, 29 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 10 contests while averaging 28:55 of ice time. He's scored 20-plus goals in consecutive years and has point-per-game potential.