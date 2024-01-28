Werenski produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Werenski has a helper in each of his two games since he returned from an ankle injury. The defenseman has immediately retaken his spot on the top pairing and first power-play unit as the Blue Jackets' top blueliner. He's at 27 points (six on the power play), 91 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 36 appearances. Werenski should be activated in most fantasy formats even given his lackluster team situation.