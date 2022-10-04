Werenski (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Werenski missed Monday's practice due to an illness, but whatever he was dealing with evidently wasn't overly serious. The 25-year-old defender will be looking to submit a second straight strong campaign in 2022-23 after racking up 11 goals and 48 points through 68 contests last season.
