Werenski (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will play in Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Werenski is back in action after missing just three games. Barring any limitations, the 24-year-old should skate on the first defensive pairing and the first power-play unit. Prior to his injury, Werenski produced four points and 29 shots on net over 12 games, averaging 24:09 per contest.
