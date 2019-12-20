Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Back on the score sheet
Werenski scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.
The goal came on the power play, where he can be dominant. Get Werenski back in your lineup if he's been on the bench or IR. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 28 games.
