Werenski produced two assists, one on the power play, while adding four blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 9-4 rout of the Sabres.

The blueliner helped set up Kirill Marchenko for his first of three goals late in the first period, and Werenski also slid a pass through traffic in the third that Cole Sillinger re-directed home for Columbus' eighth tally of the night. Werenski's only goal of the season came back on Oct. 20, but he's been racking up helpers and has 10 assists in the last 10 contests, with four of them coming on the power play.