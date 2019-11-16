Werenski scored the game-winner on the power play in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Blues.

The young blueliner took a feed from Seth Jones and ripped a one-timer into the top shelf that Jake Allen had little chance of getting his glove on. Werenski has now found the back of the net in three straight games, and on the year he's got six goals and 10 points in 19 games.