Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Breaks slump
Werenski scored a goal and an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.
The young defenseman hadn't scored since Dec. 29 and only had eight assists in the last 25 games, so the two-point night was certainly a surprise. Assists haven't come nearly as easily as they did during his rookie season, but Werenski does now have 12 goals, which is a new career high. Overall, the 20-year-old hasn't been as productive during his second season, but he continues to have a very bright future.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Three helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Playing through undisclosed injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tough puck luck Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Likely back in action Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Out again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...