Werenski scored a goal and an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.

The young defenseman hadn't scored since Dec. 29 and only had eight assists in the last 25 games, so the two-point night was certainly a surprise. Assists haven't come nearly as easily as they did during his rookie season, but Werenski does now have 12 goals, which is a new career high. Overall, the 20-year-old hasn't been as productive during his second season, but he continues to have a very bright future.