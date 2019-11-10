Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Buries fourth goal
Werenski netted a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Werenski struck in the final minute of the first period, restoring a one-goal lead for the Blue Jackets. Cale Makar's pair of tallies in the second erased the advantage. Werenski now has four goals and seven points in 17 games. The defenseman has topped 40 points twice in his three previous campaigns, but a slow start this year could see him miss that mark. Only two of the 22-year-old's points have come on the man advantage.
