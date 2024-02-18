Werenski scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Werenski has been steady since he returned from an ankle injury, producing a goal and five assists over seven contests. The 26-year-old hadn't scored since Oct. 20. The defenseman has 31 points, 114 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 41 outings overall as the Blue Jackets' top blueliner.