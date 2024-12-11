Werenski scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Werenski has nine goals this season, which ties him with Cale Makar for the NHL lead. His 29 points are third-best for defenders. Werenski's best season to date came last year when he put up 11 goals and 57 points in 70 games. He's on pace to obliterate those numbers.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two more assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Streak at seven games, 14 points•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Runs scoring streak to six games•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Helps out on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Five-point game new career mark•