Werenski scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Werenski has nine goals this season, which ties him with Cale Makar for the NHL lead. His 29 points are third-best for defenders. Werenski's best season to date came last year when he put up 11 goals and 57 points in 70 games. He's on pace to obliterate those numbers.