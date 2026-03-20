Werenski had three assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

One helper came with the man advantage, while the other two were at even strength. Werenski sits in second in NHL in scoring from the blue line (72 points in 61 games), and he continues to leads the NHL in points-per-game (1.18) by a defender. Werenski is on pace for an 88-point season, which would establish a new career mark. His best season came last year when he put up 82 points, including 23 goals, in 81 games.