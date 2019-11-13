Werenski scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

One game after becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer among defensemen in Jackets franchise history, the fourth-year blueliner lit the lamp again, giving him five goals on the season and 43 in his brief career. Werenski has nine points through 18 games, and while his minus-8 rating leaves something to be desired, he remains a strong offensive presence for a team that needs all the offense it can get right now.