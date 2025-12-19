Werenski scored two goals in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

The star blueliner was the only Columbus player to get a puck past Jesper Wallstedt, blasting home a one-timer late in the first period before snapping a shot in off the post on a solo rush late in the second. Werenski has produced back-to-back two-goal performances as he puts an erratic start to the season firmly in his rear view mirror, and since the beginning of November he's delivered an eye-popping 10 goals and 30 points in 24 games.