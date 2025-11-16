Werenski had a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Werenski picked up the primary helper on Dmitri Voronkov's power-play goal in the second period to help level the score at 1-1. Overall, the 28-year-old Werenski has nine assists, 13 points and 66 shots on goal through 18 games this season. After a three-game dry spell, the Blue Jackets' top blueliner has three points in his last four games. With 66 shots on goal, Werenski leads all defensemen across the league and ranks 10th among all skaters. After a career-best 82-point regular season last year, Werenski is back on track to be one of the top defensemen in fantasy hockey this season.