Werenski pocketed an assist and fired a team-high eight shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Werenski set up Gustav Nyquist on a breakaway for the Blue Jackets' only goal of the game. The 22-year-old defenseman has posted two goals and three assists in his last six outings. Werenski is up to 20 goals, 41 points, 187 shots and a plus-9 rating through 62 appearances this season.