Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Cleared for contact
Werenski (shoulder) has been given the green light to take contact after receiving a positive report from doctors Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
It's apparent from this report that Werenski is making strides in his recovery. The Blue Jackets' eighth overall draft pick (2015) experienced a 10-point drop in his point total compared to his Calder Trophy-contending rookie campaign in 2016-18, plus his power-play total dropped from 21 to 10 points, but Werenski should continue seeing a heavy amount of playing time after averaging 22:35 in 2017-18. His deft passing skills and the ability to graciously weave through traffic are just a few of the traits that make Werenski special.
