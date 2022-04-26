Werenski (upper body) will be in action against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Werenski missed the previous three games due to his upper-body injury but will rejoin the lineup for the first time since April 17 against Anaheim. In addition to rejoining the top pairing, Werenski figures to be back on the No. 1 power-play unit where he has generated 13 of his 47 points this year. As such, Werenski figures to once again be a top-end fantasy target for the club's last three games.