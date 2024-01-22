Werenski (ankle) isn't expected to play Tuesday versus Edmonton, but he could return to action as soon as Thursday against the Flames, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Werenski's absence will likely extend to 10 games Tuesday, but it sounds like he could return to his featured role skating on the top pairing and No. 1 power-play unit versus Calgary. The 26-year-old blueliner has picked up 25 points through 34 contests this season.