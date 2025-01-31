Werenski notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Werenski was involved in a flurry of activity, getting a touch on the puck before Cole Sillinger potted the game-winning goal 52 seconds into overtime. The helper extended Werenski's point streak to four games, though he has gone seven contests since his last multi-point effort. Consistency has been a huge part of Werenski's profile this year -- he's yet to go more than three games without a point. The 27-year-old defenseman is at 16 tallies, 39 helpers, 192 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 51 outings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Keeps rolling with goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Picks up assist in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Carries offense in shootout win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Five-game, nine-point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: On four-game point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Home scoring streak at 15 games•