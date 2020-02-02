Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Collects assist
Werenski posted an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
The 22-year-old has assists in three of his last five games. For the season, Werenski is at 15 goals, 16 helpers, 125 shots and a plus-10 rating in 46 contests. The defenseman is on pace to produce 45 points, with an outside chance at 50 if he goes on a scoring binge.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Garners power-play helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Strikes twice in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Provides helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Lights lamp twice Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Explodes for hat trick•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Back on scoresheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.