Werenski posted an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The 22-year-old has assists in three of his last five games. For the season, Werenski is at 15 goals, 16 helpers, 125 shots and a plus-10 rating in 46 contests. The defenseman is on pace to produce 45 points, with an outside chance at 50 if he goes on a scoring binge.