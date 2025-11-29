Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Collects two more points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski scored a goal on two shots, added a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Werenski was in on both of the Blue Jackets' second-period tallies, with his goal putting them ahead 3-1 in the dying seconds of the frame. The 28-year-old defenseman has five goals and eight assists over his last nine contests as he continues to be among the NHL's best blueliners. Overall, Werenski is at nine goals, 24 points, 97 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 25 appearances. His helper Friday was his first shorthanded point of the campaign.
