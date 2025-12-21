Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Sunday.
Werenski might miss Monday's matchup against the Kings, but he could be back shortly after the holiday break. He didn't suffer any broken bones after blocking a shot late in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Anaheim. Werenski has amassed 14 goals, 40 points, 132 shots on net and 52 blocked shots across 35 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Leaves late after shot block•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Carries offense in Thursday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Proving last season was no fluke•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Dishes two assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Distributes three assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two helpers in Monday's win•