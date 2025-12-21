Werenski (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Sunday.

Werenski might miss Monday's matchup against the Kings, but he could be back shortly after the holiday break. He didn't suffer any broken bones after blocking a shot late in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Anaheim. Werenski has amassed 14 goals, 40 points, 132 shots on net and 52 blocked shots across 35 appearances this season.