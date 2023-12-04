Werenski notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Werenski has four helpers over his last three contests, though this was the first time in six games he didn't block a shot. The 26-year-old blueliner has stayed fairly healthy this season, and he's showing what he can do when unimpeded by injuries, racking up a goal and 18 assists over 24 contests. He's added 58 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while playing a massive role on the top pairing and first power-play unit.