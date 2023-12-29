Werenski is officially week-to-week with an ankle injury, the team announced Friday.

Werenski was already expected to be unavailable for the next three games following his placement on injured reserve but this update from the team would seem to indicate it could be longer. With Werenski unavailable, David Jiricek figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time while Ivan Provorov will likely replace Werenski on the No. 1 power-play unit.