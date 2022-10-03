Werenski (illness) did not skate on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Werenski is day-to-day with a non-COVID illness. Columbus will host St. Louis on Thursday and visit Washington on Saturday to wrap up the preseason schedule.
