Werenski is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Rangers due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Werenski hasn't missed a game since the start of the calendar year, and he's in the midst of a nine-game point streak, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Monday. While his illness doesn't sound like a long-term concern, Egor Zamula is expected to join the lineup if Werenski is unavailable.