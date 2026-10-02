Werenski picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding three shots on net, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner began the new season in style, having a hand in first-period tallies by Matthew Knies and Adam Fantilli as the Blue Jackets grabbed an early 3-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Werenski is coming off back-to-back 20-goal, 80-point campaigns that also featured more than 20 power-play points, and as long as he stays healthy there's no reason to expect any regression from the veteran backbone of a roster looking to take a step forward in 2026-27.