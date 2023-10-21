Werenski (quadriceps) returned to the lineup with an empty-net goal in Friday's 3-1 win against the Flames.

Werenski missed a pair of games while on the injured reserve list. He also registered an assist with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal, looking a lot more like himself. He is expected to play in the second end of the back-to-back situation in Minnesota Saturday, and fantasy managers can safely plug him back into the active lineup.