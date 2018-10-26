Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Dishes on two man-advantage goals
Werenski doled out a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 7-4 road win over the Blues.
Werenski is certainly living up to his status as a first-round draft pick. The young skater -- whom the Blue Jackets took eighth overall in 2015 -- has started the new season with two goals and five assists over his first nine games, and he's delivered one goal and three helpers on the man advantage. There should be plenty more where this came from for Werenski, especially because he's averaging a career-high 24:24 of ice time in 2018-19.
