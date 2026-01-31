Werenski logged two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Werenski's third two-assist game in a row. The defenseman continues to roll as the Blue Jackets' best blueliner, and he's tied for the lead among blueliners with 59 points, matching Cale Makar. Werenski is at 19 goals, 40 assists, 175 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 49 appearances this season.