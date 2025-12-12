Werenski logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Werenski had gone two games without a point prior to Thursday, which is a rarity for the star defenseman. He's posted eight helpers over six outings in December. Overall, he has 32 points, 114 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 31 appearances and is a virtual lock to be in fantasy lineups.