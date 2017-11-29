Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Dominant against Hurricanes
Werenski scored his seventh goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
Werenski had one of his best games of the season, firing five shots on goal in 28:12 of ice time. The multi-point effort snapped a four-game pointless drought for the blueliner, who now has 14 points in 25 games. He hasn't been as dangerous with the man advantage as he was last season, but the 20-year-old is still supplying offense at a terrific pace and is sporting a plus-7 rating. Werenski is only four goals away from matching his entire goal output from his rookie season, so take full advantage and get him in your lineup.
