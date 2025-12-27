Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Doubtful for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski (lower body) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Islanders, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Werenski missed morning skate Saturday, and is undergoing further evaluation after he was injured Saturday in Anaheim. The star defenseman had a five-game scoring streak before missing Monday's game in Los Angeles, tallying five goals and 10 points. Overall, Werenski has 14 goals, 26 assists, 132 shots on goal and 52 blocked shots across 35 appearances this season.
