Werenski provided a power-play assist, eight shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Werenski snapped a three-game slump with his helper on a Yegor Chinakhov tally in the first period. This was Werenski's 500th career game, a milestone that took him into his ninth NHL campaign to reach due to a lengthy injury history. He's off to a strong and healthy start in 2024-25 with 10 points, 55 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 14 appearances.
