Werenski notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

It didn't take Werenski long to get on the scoresheet following his 10-game absence with an ankle injury. He set up Yegor Chinakhov's opening tally at 2:50 of the first period. Werenski is no stranger to bad injury luck, but he's generally held up pretty well this season. He's at one goal, 25 assists, 89 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 35 appearances. Expect the 26-year-old to play on the top pairing and first power-play unit going forward.