Werenski notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Lightning.

Werenski is now tied with Cale Makar and Evan Bouchard atop the points list for defensemen -- all have 55, though Werenski has done it in fewer games than the other two. This was his fourth multi-point effort in January. For the season, the 28-year-old is at 19 goals, 36 helpers, 170 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Injuries are the only thing that's stopped Werenski over recent years, and he's managed to limit his absences to four games in 2025-26, setting him up to match his 82-point effort from last season.