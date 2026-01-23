Werenski scored the Blue Jackets' only goal in a 1-0 win over the Stars on Thursday.

It was his 19th marker of the season, and it moved him into sole possession of first in goals among NHL defenders. Werenski is four goals away from equaling his career high of 23, which he set last season, and he's on a 90-point pace. That would also establish a new career mark. He delivered 82 points last season. Cale Makar was the only defender to top 90 points last season, and just two -- Quinn Hughes and Makar -- hit 90 the year before. Werenski is an elite defender in elite territory.