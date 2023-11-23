Werenski racked up four assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Chicago.

He added two shots on net, two PIM and a plus-5 rating to his ledger. Werenski has looked a bit rusty and tentative to begin the season as he made his return from shoulder surgery, but Wednesday's bonanza puts an exclamation mark on a run that has seen him get onto the scoresheet in six of the last seven games. On the season, the 26-year-old blueliner has one goal and 15 points in 18 contests.