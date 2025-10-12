Werenski had one goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

Werenski scored 1:11 into the third period to give the Blue Jackets a 4-2 lead, and he also assisted in two of Kirill Marchenko's three goals, including the one on the power play. Werenski is coming off a career-best season in 2024-25 with 82 points, including 23 goals, in 81 regular-season contests, and he should be among the most productive defensemen in the league once again as long as he stays healthy.