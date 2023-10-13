Werenski left Thursday's game against Philadelphia due to a quad contusion and won't return.

Werenski recorded a shot on 13:43 of ice time before he exited the game. He sustained the injury on a hit from Philadelphia's Garnet Hathaway in the second period that resulted in a kneeing penalty, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch. Werenski was limited to 13 games last season because of a shoulder injury but did score three goals and eight points when healthy. The 26-year-old typically skates on the first pairing and top power-play unit when he's available. Head coach Pascal Vincent said after the game that Werenski's injury is not believed to be long term, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.